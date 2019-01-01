John Ogu calls time on Hapoel Beer Sheva career

The Nigeria midfielder spent a title-laden five-year spell with the Camels and has confirmed he will not sign a new contract

John Ogu has decided to call time on his Hapoel Beer Sheva career after a five-year spell at the club.

Last week, the midfielder confirmed that he would not be renewing his contract with the Israeli champions after failing to agree terms for a new deal, while retaining hopes of getting a transfer to a major European league.

Ogu joined Beer Sheva in September 2014 and helped the side to three back-to-back Israeli Premier League titles.

He also lifted the Israeli Cup twice, as well as the Toto Cup.

Article continues below

After 5 years here in Hapoel Beer sheva,I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here .All I just want to say is ,thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here . Thank you for the memories and support . And to the fans ,I specially say a Big Thank you 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ZwJamM2dF9 — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) April 15, 2019

“After five years here in Hapoel Beer Sheva, I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here,” Ogu wrote on Twitter.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here. Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you.”

Reportedly, a switch to is said to be on the cards for Ogu.