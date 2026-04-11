Johan Derksen is sceptical about the Dutch national team’s World Cup prospects. This week, German economist Joachim Klement revealed that his data model predicts the Netherlands will win the tournament this summer—but Derksen is unconvinced.

Klement correctly called the winners of the past three tournaments in 2014, 2018 and 2022, and this year he is backing the Netherlands.

The forecast was debated on Vandaag Inside, where economist Jona van Loenen praised its methodology. “He’s gone about it quite cleverly,” she said. “He looks at the size of the economy, the FIFA world rankings and player values.”

“He also factors in population size and luck, then runs a simulation.”

“He runs thousands of simulations, and the Netherlands finishes first most often. Let’s hope he’s right.”

René van der Gijp expects stiff competition, naming Spain, France and England as the squads with the highest total player value.

Derksen is less convinced: “I don’t believe a word of it. We’ve just got a mediocre team.”