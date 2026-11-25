Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has shed light on the tactical instructions that helped his side frustrate Arsenal in their Champions League encounter. The 21-year-old explained how BVB coaches identified a specific physical vulnerability in the Gunners' backline to swing the momentum in London.

Advertisement

Dortmund fight back after early Arsenal dominance

Arsenal dominated the opening half in London and led through Viktor Gyokeres' spectacular early strike. Despite creating enough chances to put the contest out of reach before the interval, the hosts held only a narrow advantage at the break.

The Bundesliga leaders emerged transformed for the second period, adopting a physical, man-to-man approach that gradually wrested control from the Gunners. Maximilian Beier rewarded that resurgence with a deserved equaliser.

Dortmund came millimetres from snatching victory when Bellingham finished from close range, only for an offside flag to rule it out. Both the 21-year-old and Myles Lewis-Skelly, whom he had targeted, were substituted shortly afterwards.

Bellingham details coaching plan to target Lewis-Skelly

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Bellingham credited Dortmund's coaching staff for spotting a key aerial matchup against Lewis-Skelly. He noted that facing the Arsenal player offered a clearer route up the pitch than battling more imposing defenders.

Advertisement Advertisement

"One of the coaches pointed out to me that I was against Myles [Lewis-Skelly]," he explained. "For the long ball - I don’t want to say a mismatch - but I’m obviously bigger. You would expect that if I was against Gabriel or Ezri [Konsa] it would be a bit more difficult to win the long balls."

Related Topics

Bellingham added that using his frame helped relieve pressure: "I thought that there was a bit of an advantage there in terms of height. I managed to win a few flick-ons and get us up the pitch."

Tactical variety and narrow margins define Dortmund's display

Going direct was only part of Dortmund's turnaround, as they paired aerial duels with sharper ball retention and tighter defensive organisation. Bellingham praised how well his side adapted across every phase to earn a point.

Advertisement

"We varied it well, we played short, and we retained possession and defended a lot better in transitions," the midfielder said.

Having come close to marking his return to English soil with a late winner, he admitted the offside decision stung: "Gutted. A bit unlucky at the minute. It would have been nice if it was today, back in England."

Advertisement

Bundesliga leaders look to build on London resilience

Leaving London with a valuable Champions League point reinforces the momentum Borussia Dortmund have built atop the Bundesliga. Withstanding heavy early pressure and adapting mid-game against elite opposition gives the German side a proven tactical blueprint.

For Bellingham, the focus now turns to converting strong displays into decisive moments in front of goal. After seeing a close-range strike ruled out by millimetres, the 21-year-old will hope fortune favours him as Dortmund's campaign continues.