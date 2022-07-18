'A GOAT!' - Jesus shows love to Guardiola despite Man City transfer to Arsenal

The 25-year-old has huge respect for his ex-manager, who brought him to England from Palmeiras in 2017

Gabriel Jesus remains full of admiration for his former boss Pep Guardiola despite leaving Manchester City this summer for Arsenal. The Brazilian decided to exit the Etihad Stadium after five and a half years in July, signing for the Gunners in a deal worth £45 million ($55m). He expects a greater role in London, though he holds no bitterness towards his former club.

Jesus insists that he departed on excellent terms with the City boss, whom he described as "one of the greatest managers of all time".

What did Jesus say about Pep?

"The conversation between me and him was really good, I expected that because we have an amazing relationship," the striker said when asked about his last contact with Guardiola.

Article continues below

"He called me when I was young in Brazil, I accepted and came to work with him, he is one of the greatest managers of all time and I have a good, good relationship with him."

🗣 “One of the greatest managers of all time.”



Gabriel Jesus on his final conversation with Pep Guardiola before he departed Manchester City. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/aKeRFVrgO7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 18, 2022

The bigger picture

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in 2017 while aged just 19, and quickly won himself a regular first-team spot in the club's attack alongside Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

He made a total of 236 appearances for the side, scoring 95 goals and winning 10 major titles under the tutelage of the ex-Barcelona boss.

That haul includes no fewer than four Premier League winner's medals, as City have dominated the English top flight in recent years despite the challenge from Liverpool.