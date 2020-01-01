Jean II Makoun ready to play in Ligue 2

The veteran Cameroonian is not ready to hang up his boots yet and does not mind exploring the French second tier

Jean II Makoun is open to the idea of playing in Ligue 2 as he is currently a free agent since leaving Northern Cyprus side Merit AYSK.

The former international has played for top-flight clubs throughout his career that include French clubs , and as well as Premier League side and Olympiacos and Antalyaspor in neighbouring Greece and .

Makoun has been at Merit AYSK since 2018 however Northern Cyprus is not an internationally recognised country neither is its football league and national team.

More teams

At 37, he believes he can still keep going rather than retire.

"The Ligue 2 is a very good level. I am ready to come and try it out to be judged, like a young person just starting out," Makoun told L'Equipe.

"My goal is to replay. I do not tell myself that we must take me right away because I have evolved at the highest level before.

"I want to continue playing and bring my help and my experience to a club and its young players. I know the high level and I feel that I can still play and help.

"Everything is going well, I'm in good shape. I work to keep up. I am very serious, I pay attention to my lifestyle.

"It is not always obvious because I have not played this season since my departure from Northern Cyprus where I played at Merit Alsancak.

"I know that my age can challenge but I am serious and I really feel that I can still render services."

Makoun's longest spells in his career were at Lille and Lyon where he spent a combined 10 years, making a total of 313 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 18 assists.

Article continues below

His only piece of silverware till date is the Greek title and Greek Cup with Olympiacos, both in 2012.

Makoun played for Cameroon between 2003 and 2014, earning 68 caps and scoring five goals.

He played at four (2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010) and also featured at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in and respectively.