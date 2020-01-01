JDT to kick-off ACL campaign against Emperor Cup champions, Vissel Kobe
The 2-0 win over Kashima Antlers in the final was achieved thanks to an own goal by Tomoya Inukai after just 18 minutes played before Noriaki Fujimoto sealed the match with a goal in the 38th minute.
This was Vissel's first major trophy triumph in their 54-year club history, marking the first success since massive financial injection saw the club bringing in big European names to Japanese shores.
David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Lukas Podolski, Thomas Vermaelen, Sergi Samper and head coach Thorsten Fink all played a major part in Vissel becoming a big player in the domestic competitions.
But more importantly, the success also secured them a place in the 2020 AFC Champions League, in what will be their first ever appearance in the most elite club competition in Asia.
They will be in Group G together with Johor Darul Ta'zim, Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Bluewings with their first match in the competition being a home tie against JDT.
Full Group G Fixtures:
February 12: Vissel v JDT, Guangzhou v Suwon
February 19: Suwon v Vissel, JDT v Guangzhou
March 3: JDT v Suwon, Vissel v Guangzhou
April 8: Guangzhou v Vissel, Suwon v JDT
April 21: JDT v Vissel, Suwon v Guangzhou
May 5: Guangzhou v JDT, Vissel v Suwon
