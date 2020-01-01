Jamshedpur FC sign Spanish forward David Grande

The 28-year old forward joins the Men of Steel from Segunda 'B' Division club Unionistas de Salamanca....

add more firepower up front as they rope in Spanish centre forward David Grande.

Grande is a 28-year Spanish striker who currently plays for Unionistas CF in the Spanish third division. He has been in fine form in the ongoing season as he has scored nine goals from 18 matches.

He has also played for the reserve sides of Malaga, and Granada where he had enjoyed decent success. He has scored 41 goals in his career so far from 139 matches.

In the absence of Sergio Castel, who is sidelined due to an injury that he sustained against , Grande will be lead the lines. The (ISL) will be his first experience in top division football.

After joining the ISL side, the Spaniard said, "It’s a massive opportunity for me to play at such an important club in . I have been given an objective by the Head Coach to help the team get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs. This is our priority and I hope to help the team get there.

“I am happy to play under Antonio Iriondo, who is a renowned coach in . I love how Jamshedpur FC plays under his philosophy and I hope we can get some wins for the fans.”

Jamshedpur boss Antonio Iriondo expressed his delight after the club roped in the new striker. He said, "We evaluated our squad after the first half of our season and we have been struggling with injuries to some foreign players. Signing a player like David Grande helps us to add depth to the squad as well as more goals. He’s a mature and proven player with a good left foot, and we think he will combine with our attack line quite-well.: