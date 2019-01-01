James signs five-year contract as Man United tie up first signing of the summer

The Wales international has completed a move from Swansea City, becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first new recruit at Old Trafford

Welsh winger Daniel James has officially completed a move to , putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old was unveiled at Old Trafford on Wednesday afternoon, having agreed to personal terms on the switch from last week.

James enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 season at the Liberty Stadium, contributing four goals and seven assists in the Championship.

He will now have the opportunity to impress in the Premier League, much to the delight of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Article continues below

The Norwegian boss expressed his delight after sealing the club's first summer signing, stating: “Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic. He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.

“We are delighted he has signed with our club and we are all looking forward to working with him. This is the perfect environment for Daniel to continue his development.”

More to follow.