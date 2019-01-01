Jade Boho nominated for Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week prize
Logrono striker Jade Boho has been nominated for the Spanish Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week 28 prize.
Boho's strike in a 2-1 win over Madrid helped her beat Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala and Real Betis' Yiyi to the Player of the Week 24 prize in March.
This time the Equatorial Guinea international scored twice in a 3-0 triumph at home against Rayo Vallecano to ease Logrono's relegation fears.
The 32-year-old will slug it out with Atletico Madrid's Angela Sosa and Levante's Estefanía Banini in the race to clinch the individual award.
The former Madrid striker has scored six goals in 27 appearances in Liga Iberdrola games for Chechu Martínez's side this season.
Boho will aim to continue with her impressive form when Logrono visit Sevilla to face Real Betis at Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol on Saturday.