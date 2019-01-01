Iwobi and Ndidi start, Iheanacho on the bench as Leicester City clash with Everton

The Super Eagles stars are in line to help their respective clubs claim a positive result at the King Power Stadium

Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi have been handed starting roles while Kelechi Iheanacho is on the bench for ’s clash with in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Iwobi came off the bench last weekend and impressed, despite the Toffees losing 2-0 against and has been rewarded for the showing with a starting role at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old has made 11 League appearances for the Goodison Park outfit since leaving his childhood club in the summer.

Ndidi, who has been a key member of ‎Brendan Rodgers’ squad, will make his 13th Premier League appearance this season in the encounter and will hope to help his side extend their winning streak to seven.

For Iheanacho, the former striker is yet to feature for the Foxes this term in the English top-flight and will look to come off the bench in the encounter.

Leicester City are currently third in the league table with 29 points with 13 games while are 17th with 14 points from the same number of matches.