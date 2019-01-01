Indian Women's League 2018-19 to kick off on May 5 in Ludhiana

The third season of the women's football championship will be played in Ludhiana, Punjab...

The third edition of the Indian Women's League will get underway on May 5 and all the matches will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Defending champions Rising Student's Club will face in the opener, with kick-off at 8 AM IST. The kick-off timings for the IWL games this season are 8 AM, 11 AM and 3:30 PM IST.

The 2018-19 IWL will have 14 teams, divided into two groups. The teams will play each other once and the top two teams will compete in the semi-final.

The league stage will come to an end on May 18. The semi-finals will be played on May 20 and the final will be on May 22.

The teams taking part in the third edition of Indian Women's League are: