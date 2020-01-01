IWL 2020: Gokulam Kerala thrash Kenkre, KRYPHSA stun defending champions Sethu

Sabitra Bhandari ran riot for Gokulam Kerala who won 10-1...

Sabitra Bhandari scored five goals as thrashed Kenkre 10-1 in the 2020 Indian Women's League match on Tuesday at the Bangalore Football Stadium. In the second fixture of the day, defending champions Sethu were defeated 2-1 by KRYPHSA.

The Kenkre defence had no answers against Nepali striker Bhandari whose five goals helped Gokulam make it two wins out of two matches in IWL. Karishma Shirvoikar, who broke the deadlock in the third minute, completed a hat-trick as well.

Manisha netted a first-half brace as Soumya Guguloth's 35th-minute strike was easily rendered useless by the rampant Malabarians. The scoreline was quite incredibly 7-1 at the half-time break.

Sethu started their game well but couldn't convert their early dominance into goals. A Ratanbala Devi brace (45+2', 60') helped KRYPHSA gain an advantage and their defence did well to contain and prevent a comeback by the attackers of Sethu.

The wins have helped Gokulam and KRYPHSA top their respective groups with six points from two matches.