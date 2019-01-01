IWL 2019 Roundup: Gokulam Kerala book semi-final spot, Rising Student's Club go down again

Gokulam Kerala picked up their fourth consecutive win of the Indian Women's League 2019...

continued their perfect run in the 2019 Indian Women's League and beat Panjim Footballers 2-0 to book a place in the semi-final on Saturday at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Hans Women edged out defending champions Rising Student's Club 2-1 in the first game of the day.

Gokulam are top of the table with 12 points from four matches in Group 1. Hans Women are second with six points from three games and Rising Student's Club are yet to open their account.

Despite resting players such as Dalima Chhibber and Ranjana Chanu, Gokulam looked to be the better side right from the off. Manisha had an excellent game in the midfield and pulled the strings.

Stand-in skipper Sanju put Gokulam ahead in the 20th minute with a neat finish into the bottom corner off a pass from the right wing.

The excellent Manish sold a dummy at the edge of the box and fed Anju Tamang into the box who doubled her team's lead in the 79th minute and seal a fourth win in as many games.

In the earlier kick-off, Hans Student delivered a good second-half performance to down the defending champions.

Nigerian Rita Casia's piledriver hit the top corner of the net and left the goalkeeper with no chance in the 48th minute. Anushka Samuel converted another chance in the 67th minute to ease things up on the field for her side.

An injury-time goal by Sradhanjali Panda was not enough for Rising to mount a comeback.