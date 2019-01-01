IWL 2019 Roundup: Bangalore United register maiden win, Kolhapur City end on a high

The team from the Garden City was victorious at last and Kamala Devi found her scoring boots once again...

In a couple of inconsequential ties in terms of the semi-final race, Bangalore United FC and FC Kolhapur City both recorded 2-0 victories in the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL) at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday.



While the top two in Group II have already been decided, Bangalore United finally restored some pride by beating Baroda Football Academy 2-0.



Sivasankari Arumugam (36’) and Paromita Sit (86’) scored for United as Baroda themselves extended their losing streak to four games.



Former Hotspur Ladies player Tanvie Hans watched the action from the bench as Arumugam delivered the deserved lead well before the half-time whistle.



The striker cut in from the left, dribbled past a couple of defenders and rifled a shot into the net from just outside the penalty area.



Sit was brought in after the change of ends and delivered late on. She linked up with Amsa well and just tapped in from handshaking distance following a cross by the winger.



United now have four points and face Manipur Police on the final day. Bottom side Baroda entertain table-toppers Sethu FC.







Earlier in the day, international Kamala Devi returned to the scoresheet once again after a three-game dry spell. Kamala (7') and Renu (33') scored two first-half goals to help Kolhapur City leapfrog SAI-STC Cuttack in the group.



Both playing their final games of the season, the Maharashtra side ended on seven points from five games while the Odisha-based outfit had six points on board - both not good enough to reach the semi-finals.



Manipur-born Kamala pulled off a stunning goal for the opener of the game where she dribbled past two defenders and fired it in from outside the box.



Renu did something similar to double the lead and score the eventual winner. The U-19 international received the ball on the right, dribbled past a defender and sent in a cross that sailed over SAI keeper Subha Patra into the goal.



Both Renu and Kamala hit the crossbar in the second half. SAI had no answer to Kolhapur's dominance.