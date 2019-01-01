Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo joins Celtic from Slovakian outfit Dunajska Streda

The Cote d'Ivoire international becomes the third player to join Brendan Rodgers' side this month

Celtic have announced the signing of Vakoun Issouf Bayo from Slovakian Super Liga club Dunajska Streda on a four-year deal.

Bayo becomes the Hoops' third January signing after Timothy Weah and Olivier Burke as Brendan Rodgers strengthens his offensive ranks for the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances in the Slovakian top-flight this term; a run that helped Dunajska Streda to the second spot in the league table.

Although the move is still subjected to work permit and medical examination, Rodgers is confident of the youngster’s goalscoring abilities that will help his squad.

🎥🆕 Brendan Rodgers Exclusive:



The manager tells @CelticTV how happy he is to have signed Ivory Coast International forward, Vakoun Issouf Bayo.#WelcomeBayo 🇨🇮🍀 pic.twitter.com/MBaF8YfMNf — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 9, 2019

"He's a player that has scored goals, and he's a player we can develop," Rodgers said.

"We're a team that plays an aggressive and attacking game, and I felt that was an area that we were short in, in terms of our options. Bringing Vakoun in gives us a physicality, as well as a presence and speed.

"This allows us more options in terms of the systems that we play. The style will always be the same, but it increases the way in which we can play."

Celtic are joint-leaders of the Scottish Premier League log alongside Rangers with 42 points from 20 games.