Ivorian goalkeeper Boubacar Barry retires from football

The former Cote d’Ivoire international has ended his 22-year playing career and has taken up a coaching job in Belgium

Boubacar Barry has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 39-year-old started his career in his home country with ASEC Mimosas before moving to Europe to team up with B in 2001.

In 2003, he was snapped up by Beveren and spent four years with the Belgian side before departing for Lokeren in 2007.

The goalkeeper went on to make 239 league appearances for the Tricolores scoring once and helping them to claim the Belgian Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Barry then signed for Belgian second tier side OH Leuven in 2017 and in March, the goalie announced his decision to put an end to a 22-year playing career, starting a goalkeeping coach job with the OHL.

“On 2 March I announced the end of my career as a goalkeeper which has lasted for 22 years," Barry told club website.

"I have indeed replaced my gloves with a new cap which is coaching. Thanks to God, I had the chance to join the OHL who have given me the post of a goalkeeper coach.

"I wish to express my gratitude for their confidence in me to start my new career with them. I am aware of the weight of the responsibilities and like my predecessors, I will continue to convey the values of universality and courage and team spirit."

Barry who had 86 caps for the Elephants played a key role in helping the West Africans secure the 2015 African Cup of Nations trophy.