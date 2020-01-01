'I’ve seen most of their players' - Ghana's Acheampong reveals why she joined Rivers Angels

The Nigerian club signed the 20-year-old on Wednesday and she has lifted the lid on her reason for joining the Port Harcourt outfit

Gifty Acheampong admitted the ambitions of Rivers Angels swayed her into signing for the Nigerian Women's Premier League side from Ghanaian club Immigration Ladies FC.

Immigration resigned the 20-year-old permanently from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor in 2018 following her maiden professional campaign in Europe, where she scored twice in 14 appearances.

Before her 2017 move to , she starred for at the 2016 U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan, where she scored twice and provided an assist.

On Wednesday, the Ghana youth international agreed on personal terms with Edwin Okon's team and will feature in the coming Nigerian league season.

Acheampong explains the desire of the Port Harcourt outfit to compete for domestic titles and a place in Caf Women's and convinced her to sign for the Nigerian club.

“I’ve been hearing so much about this team and have seen how consistent they’ve been every season," Acheampong told the club's media.

“Their winning mentality is one of the reasons I decided to join them because I equally love winning.

“I’ve equally seen most of their players get bigger deals in the European scene which is the prayer of most players plying their trade in the domestic league.

"I’m certain my stay here will give me more opportunities. I also intend to win a title or even more while I’m here with them.”

Acheampong will unite with her new mates at Rivers Angels in the coming days along with compatriots Patricia Mantey from Immigration Ladies and Mary Essiful from Soccer Intellectuals Ladies.