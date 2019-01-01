'I've played against Mbappe before' - Alaba unfazed by Salah threat as Bayern prepare for Liverpool

The Austria international is aware that he faces a tough Champions League test against the Egyptian forward, but he knows how to contain pace

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is unfazed by the threat Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is about to pose him, with the Austrian having previously faced the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s World Cup-winning striker Kylian Mbappe.

A heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter is fast approaching, with Bayern due at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s hosts will be looking to make the most of home field advantage when they welcome the Bundesliga title holders to Merseyside.

Salah, who has another 20 goals to his name this season, will be among those looking to make a telling contribution in a crunch continental clash.

It is likely that, as he operates in a wide attacking role, he will come up against Alaba at some stage.

Bayern’s Austria international is aware that he faces a tough evening against one of the best players on the planet, but believes he has the experience to contain the pace and trickery of an Egyptian foe.

“Salah's one of the best players in the world,” Alaba told Bild.

“He's fast, but I've played against other fast players such as Mbappe. I know from experience that it is crucial that I use my strengths.”

Alaba added on the challenge facing Bayern against the Premier League title hopefuls: “It definitely will not be an easy game. But, of course, we believe in ourselves because we know our strength.

“We are Bayern Munich and we don't have to hide from any opponent!

“We will give everything to emerge from the duel successfully in the end.”

Alaba has the backing of Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in his impending battle with Salah.

The 26-year-old is considered to be one of the finest full-backs around and is expected to have enough in his locker to prevent one of Liverpool’s star men from dominating proceedings.

Rummenigge said: “That will undoubtedly be a key duel.

“I have total confidence in David, he is one of the world's best left-sided defenders. I believe he can and will manage to control Salah.”

Liverpool are currently resting up ahead of a meeting with Bayern, having already exited the FA Cup, but the German giants have one more outing to come – against Augsburg on Friday – before their attention turns to European matters.