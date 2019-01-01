'I've got two more years on my contract' - Ozil rejects reports of Arsenal exit

The former Germany international has not always been in favour with Unai Emery, but says that he hopes to remain at the Emirates Stadium

Mesut Ozil has insisted that he “absolutely” wants to stay with and Unai Emery, despite speculation that his days with the Gunners may be numbered.

The playmaker has been an integral part of the framework at the Emirates Stadium for over half a decade since he joined the club under Arsene Wenger in 2013.

In that time, the former international has been a three-time winner with the north London outfit, as well as winning World Cup honours with his nation in 2014.

However, a difficult first season under new boss Emery, coupled with lingering questions over whether his best days are behind him following his retirement from representative football after the World Cup, has raised the prospect of departing his current contract early.

In addition, he has seen himself fall down the pecking order somewhat, given the emergence of other preferred options under former boss Emery.

The 30-year-old however has asserted that he wishes to remain with Arsenal and see out the remainder of his current deal, which takes him through until 2021.

"Absolutely,” Ozil told Sky Sports when asked if he wanted to stay with the Gunners. “I've got two more years on my contract. I don't know after that but I've got two years left.”

When asked whether he was happy, he added: "Yes. Why not? I'm 30 now, [I’ve} still got years in front of me.

“It's down to the club as well of course, but I've got two years here - after that I don't know what happens."

The former star admitted that he does have frustrations over how much game-time he gets, but also insisted that he does not have a problem with his manager’s approach.

"No [issues with Emery]. Definitely not,” he stated. “There's always speculation, everyone inside knew that our situation is positive.

"It's frustrating [not playing]. I want to play in every game. Through injury I've missed games but that's football.

Article continues below

"As a footballer you always want to start games. The coach makes decisions which means you may not start but you have to keep going."

Ozil is included in the travelling party for Arsenal’s clash against on Thursday, as they look to not only reach a major European final but secure a berth too.

Four losses in their last five Premier League games has seen them slip outside of the top four, with currently two points ahead of them.