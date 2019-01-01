'It's over when it's over and not before!' - Klopp defiant on Liverpool's title chances

The Reds boss would not entertain the idea that the league title is lost with three games still to play and says his side will fight on

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side will fight to the end to be Premier League champions ahead of this season.

The Reds sit just a point behind City with three games left to play, but after Pep Guardiola's side navigated their toughest-looking fixture on paper - the Manchester derby - with relative ease, many believe that they will record three wins from their last three games and retain the league title.

However, Reds boss Klopp would not entertain that sort of thinking and asserted that his side would not give up until the cause is lost.

“It is over when it’s over and not before, and for us, it is not over," Klopp said.

“I am really fine because I really like how the boys respond.

“It is a little bit like destiny — if someone wants us to be champions, we will be champions. If not, we will not. But the boys will not be the reason in a negative way.

“There are so many examples in life of what could happen if you give up too early, of what it means, of people who would not have survived if they’d given up. You know these examples.

“We just do what we have to do as well as we can do it. Then we will see.”

Liverpool host relegated Huddersfield next and would go top of the table with a win, before a trip to and another Anfield game against to close out the season.

City's run-in sees them visit , before entertaining and facing away from home on the final day.

The Reds also have a tricky semi-final with to negotiate that sandwiches the Newcastle fixture, while City were knocked out in the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion against as a last-gasp goal from Raheem Sterling was ruled out by VAR in a seven-goal thriller.

Guardiola's outfit are still on course for a domestic treble, however, having already won the and have reached the final, where they will face .