'It's in Woodward's hands, but we have a very good relationship' - Solskjaer gives hopes to Man Utd fans

The interim Old Trafford manager is at the centre of fervent speculation about whether - or when - he will get the job on a permanent basis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has a 'good relationship' with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as speculation grows over whether he will be handed the manager's job on a permanent basis before the end of the season.

The Norweigian , named as interim Old Trafford boss when he succeeded the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, says he talks to the 47-year-old 'almost every day'.

United initially indicated they would make a decision on who gets the job at the end of the campaign after 'loaning' their former player from his Norwegian club Molde.

But Solskjaer has led United to 14 wins from 18 games in all competitions - and the quarter-finals of the Champions League - and his impressive performance in the role has sparked talk that he will be handed an extended contract.

"I have the job until the end of the season of season," Solskjaer told the Fotballklubben podcast.

"That's what I relate to. So I've been told to continue trying and doing what I think is right for .

"Ed is the one with the responsibility [to make the decision]. I have a very good relationship with him. We talk a lot, almost every day."

Solskjaer, who suffered the first Premier League defeat of his reign when United went down 2-0 at Arsenal on Sunday, revealed Woodward contacted him by text to ask him if he would take over from Mourinho until the summer.

"It was Ed who contacted me," Solskjaer added.

"I got a text message. I had a holiday, so I was at home. Silje (Solskjaer's wife) was the first person I spoke to. I got a pulse when the text message came!"

Although contracted to United for another three months, Molde - currently in the Norwegian off-season - say Solskjaer, who managed the club from 2011-2014 and from 2015 onwards, will take up a new contract with them in the summer.

Molde director Oystein Neerland said last week: "Before Christmas we signed a new deal with Ole Gunnar for three more years, until 2021. Since that Ole Gunnar has been appointed as caretaker manager at Manchester United, a position he will hold until this summer.

Article continues below

"Ole Gunnar is now employed at Manchester United and will return to Molde when the season is finished according to the plan."

That stance is unlikely to figure in United's thinking.

Asked whether Solskjaer will get the job permanently, former United defender Gary Neville told Norwegian broadcasters Viasport: "He will. He'll probably be the King of Norway, the President of Norway, the Prime Minister of Norway as well!"