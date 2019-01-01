'It's impossible to feel happy' - Pochettino in dour mood after Spurs extend winless run at home to Sheffield United

The Argentine has acknowledged a below-par Tottenham did not deserve any more than a point in their 1-1 draw with the Blades this weekend

head coach Mauricio Pochettino said it is "impossible to feel happy" after his side struggled to a 1-1 draw against on Saturday afternoon.

George Baldock cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener 12 minutes from time to leave Tottenham winless in the Premier League since September.

Pochettino's men have taken just three points from the last 15 on offer and the Argentine conceded his side did not deserve anything more against their impressive opponents.

"It was an even game, a difficult one for us - they are a very good, organised team," he told BBC Sport. "It was difficult to play in the first half, but second half we were better. Overall, it's a fair result.

"We knew very well how they play - they got a draw in and they are playing so well. The most difficult thing for us was to match their energy. In the second half, we were much better and matched them. I think they deserve one point.

FULL-TIME: We can't find a way through in the closing stages and have to settle for a point on another frustrating afternoon.



#THFC 1-1 #SUFC pic.twitter.com/OIO2j5wJ6N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 9, 2019

"I need to look forward and keep working and try to improve. We are not in a good position in the table. Always when you don't win you are disappointed and it’s impossible to feel happy."

After a third 1-1 draw in four league matches left Tottenham in the bottom half of the table, Pochettino added: "The reality is that for different reasons we are not showing the performances that we expect.

"We try to build confidence, the team is in a period where we are finding the best balance. I need to look forward and keep working and try to improve. We are not in a good position in the table."

Tanguy Ndombele was substituted at half-time due to a groin injury and Pochettino felt his side struggled in the midfielder's absence.

"We need to assess him. He felt pain in his groin," Pochettino said. "We don't know if it happened before or during the game but he said he was OK to play during the game.

"Then he came off at half-time and the doctor said to me that can't play. I think it affected the team."

It was tight but the replays show Lundstram was offside in the build-up#TOTSHU pic.twitter.com/xJyEVHMS4s — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2019

United midfielder Baldock equalised via a mishit cross, 16 minutes after team-mate David McGoldrick had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside against John Lundstram.

The officials took almost four minutes to adjudge that Lundstram, who had earlier hit the post with the sides level, was marginally offside in the build-up to McGoldrick's finish.

Visiting boss Chris Wilder accepted the decision but has questioned why it took so long for play to resume.

Article continues below

"I think in certain things you have to go to the process and have a big look at it in the summer," he said at his post-match press conference.

"It's here to stay and there's no doubt about it. I went to to watch them play Spurs and the amount of time it took was too much. It's changed the game and obviously it's going to create debate.

"The length of the stoppage doesn't do anyone any good. If it's offside then we have to deal with it."