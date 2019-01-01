'It's been a constant fight' - Laporte on how Man City beat Liverpool to title

The Etihad Stadium defender has been a key figure for manager Pep Guardiola, playing more games than anyone other than goalkeeper Ederson

defender Aymeric Laporte pinpointed his team's consistency as the key to beating in the Premier League title race.

The Blues edged their Merseyside rivals by a single point in an engrossing tussle for the crown.

And though the battle was nip and tuck for most of the season, City maintained their composure to get the job done in the closing weeks of the season.

The Frenchman, 24, told the Manchester Evening News: “I think the key factor has been our consistency, being always focused 100 per cent, don't make many mistakes and make the most of our opportunities.

“It's been a constant fight, game after game, we were winning our games, but Liverpool too.

“We managed to keep the point of advantage until the end. We are very happy and now it's time to celebrate.”

Laporte, who City signed from Athletic Bibao in January 2018, started more games for manager Pep Guardiola in the league - 34 - than any player other than ever-present goalkeeper Ederson.

He has emerged as one of the Catalan's defensive rocks, claiming his place as the only City presence in a Liverpool-dominated defence in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The centre-back was selected by his peers alongside Virgil van Dijk and full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He is proud of his efforts for the champions, adding: “I'm very happy for contributing the best way I can to the team, for helping the team and the manager.

Article continues below

“Pep Guardiola trusts me and he has given me a lot this season.

"We need to keep going the same way and hopefully next season will be as good as this one, and if we can improve our performance in the , even better.”

City's last test of the season comes against Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday when they can claim a domestic treble by adding the trophy to the league and prizes already secured.