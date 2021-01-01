‘It’s an absolutely great finish’ – Watford’s Gray enthralled by Success’ Swansea City volley

The Nigeria international found the net against the Swans to help the Hornets end the Championship on a high

Andre Gray expressed his delight with Isaac Success’ goal in Watford’s 2-0 defeat of Swansea City in Saturday’s Championship encounter.

The 25-year-old Nigerian scored his first goal of the 2020-21 campaign as the Hornets silenced the Swans at Vicarage Road.

Gray had handed the hosts a 56th-minute lead before Success lashed a volley past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman two minutes from full-time. That effort saw him find the net for the first time since January 2019.

In his post-match comment, the Jamaica international was full of admiration for the 25-year-old’s brilliant finish.

“We were saying on the bench how knackered he was,” Gray told the Hive Live.

“He hasn’t played much this season and then you’ve seen after he scored the energy that he’s come into!

“It’s quite normal when you score, you get a bit of an adrenaline rush, but it’s an absolutely great finish.”

Prior to this encounter, Success had revealed the ambition of his team to end the season well by defeating Steve Cooper’s men.

“The boys have been giving everything in training week in, week out, even after the promotion,” the former Granada player told the club website.

“We’ve been fully focused on the coming games, so everyone will be upset right now in the dressing room but we’ll go home, get back to training and try to get the last three points of the season next weekend.”

While Gray was substituted for captain Troy Deeney in the 72nd minute, Success was in action from start to finish alongside Morocco international Achraf Lazaar.

Lazaar’s compatriot Adam Masina was introduced for Dan Gosling with eight minutes left to play.

Whereas, William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria), and Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) played no role in the tough encounter.

For the Swans, Ghanaian star Andre Ayew was handed a place in the starting line-up, however, he was substituted for Oliver Cooper in the 65th minute.

Watford, who will be featuring in the Premier League next season finished the English second-tier in second place after garnering 91 points from 46 games.

Due to injury problems and a loss of form, Success has struggled to establish himself in Xisco Munoz’s squad since teaming up with Spanish side Granada in 2016.