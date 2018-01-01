'It's a normal situation in football' - Silva discusses Andre Gomes interest

The Everton boss is understanding of interest in the on-loan midfielder but says it is not the right time to talk about the situation

Interest in Andre Gomes will not have any affect on Everton’s plans for the midfielder as it a normal part of the game, according to Toffees manager Marco Silva.

The midfielder, on-loan from Barcelona, has gotten past a slow start to make a very positive impression on his coach and team-mates for Everton, who sit seventh in the Premier League table.

His performances left Silva hoping that the club could eventually secure Andre Gomes from Barcelona on a permanent basis.

However, there have been reports of other teams potentially being interested in poaching the midfielder in the future, including Premier League rivals Tottenham.

But when asked about how this affected the club’s plans, Silva downplayed it, noting nothing has changed

"Nothing, zero. Why would it affect us?,” Silva said.

"I understand maybe some clubs are linked with him, I don't know really. But nothing changes in our way, what's in our mind.”

"When you have good players in your squad that means other clubs are looking to them as well. For me, it is a normal situation in football.”

But while he did not give an answer now, Silva did not rule out addressing the situation in the future, again seeming to signal his desire to make the midfielder’s loan permanent.

"At the right moment we have time to talk about the situation, and let's see what we can do to keep him or not,” Silva added.

Everton face a Manchester City side on Saturday that sit one point off Liverpool at the top of the league, but will be missing David Silva, and may be without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Fernandinho.

But Silva is not expecting things to be any easier even if the reigning Premier League champions are shorthanded for the contest.

"Just because there are different players, nothing changes in their style of play, in their quality,” Silva said.

"It's easy to understand how they want to do the things, but in the end they do the things really well. They have a lot of individual quality in their attack line to create chances to score.

“For sure it will be a strong side we play against."