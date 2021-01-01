'It's a matter of details' - Flick confirms he is close to Germany job

The former national team assistant is widely tipped to succeed Joachim Low following Euro 2020 and looks to have just about wrapped up personal terms

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has hinted that his appointment as Germany's next national team boss is almost complete, indicating that it is only now a matter of the final few details.

The 56-year-old, who was assistant boss to outgoing figurehead Joachim Low between 2006 and 2014, is all but expected to succeed his former colleague when the latter steps down at the end of the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament this summer.

Ahead of his final game in charge of the Bavarian giants, who he led to a continental treble last term, against Augsburg on Saturday, Flick has implied that an announcement on his appointment is due imminently, amid loose speculation linking him to other European clubs.

What has been said?

"I've talked to the DFB and everyone knows how I feel about the national team," the ex-Hoffenheim boss told his pre-match press conference.

"But it is also the case that these things always have to be settled when it comes to the small things.

"[When everything is ready,] things can be announced quickly."

Flick on Bayern experience

The veteran coach also weighed in on his time as Niko Kovac's successor at Bayern, where he has claimed seven trophies, including two Bundesliga triumphs and the Champions League in just over a year-and-a-half in charge.

"I was a Bayern fan from childhood and will continue to be a Bayern fan," he added. "This is a club that is close to my heart [and] I will continue to cheer [for them]."

"[But] something new is coming. Life is always in flux, it is not that I regret anything."

The bigger picture

Since announcing his intention to quit Bayern at the end of the campaign amid heavy speculation he was poised to succeed Low, Flick has also been linked with other jobs across Europe, including Barcelona - who are speculated to be considering a split with Ronald Koeman - and Tottenham.

But his fate looks all but wrapped up with the national team, who he will look to help guide in the wake of a Euro 2020 campaign where the national will hope to bounce back from the horror-show of the Russia 2018 World Cup, when their defence spluttered at the first hurdle.

