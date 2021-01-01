'It's a bit annoying!' - Klopp at a loss to explain Liverpool's lack of goals after draw with Man Utd

The Reds head coach insists his team "cannot force it" as they bid to rediscover their touch in the final third of the pitch

Jurgen Klopp admitted he's at a loss to explain 's lack of goals after their 0-0 draw with Manchester United , describing the situation as a "bit annoying".

United grabbed a point at Anfield on Sunday after a stalemate which saw Liverpool extend their scoreless run to three matches - their worst sequence since back in 2005.

Klopp saw his side take 17 shots at the visitors' net over the course of the game, but only three of those efforts tested Red Devils No.1 David de Gea, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri all ineffective on the night.

United might have snatched all three points had Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba not squandered clear opportunities in the final 10 minutes as Liverpool rode their luck to extend their unbeaten home record to 68 matches.

Previous draws against and Newcastle, along with a surprise defeat at , dampened the mood on Merseyside after a 7-0 thrashing of on December 19, and their performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's league leaders will have done little to convince supporters that return to form is just around the corner.

Klopp has admitted that his team's lack of cutting edge in the final third has been a source of frustration in recent weeks, but he was pleased with their overall display against the Red Devils and has urged his players to maintain their focus amid a testing period.

“If we won 1-0 I'd think it was completely fine. You can't deny chances for 90 minutes. You never could. They're in a good moment," the German head coach told Sky Sports .

“With all the things said before the game – they're flying and we're struggling – my boys did a good game tonight.

“First half the counter-press was great, passing was good. But we didn't score. That's the most important thing in football.

“The second half was a bit more open. They had two big chances – Alisson made two good saves.

“There is no easy explanation [for their recent lack of goals]. You always miss chances. You have to keep going and try to ignore the talk around it. Everyone wants to see goals. You cannot force it.

“It's football. These moments happen. You have moments where you can't explain why you score from all angles. Against Crystal Palace everything ended up in the net. It's a bit annoying in between these moments.

“I like the game. I saw a lot of really good individual performances and the team performance was good. Not the result we wanted, but the result we got.”

Liverpool will now look ahead to a meeting with at Anfield on Thursday, which comes three days before they take on United again - this time in the fourth round of the at Old Trafford.