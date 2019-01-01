Italian Serie A is 'really good' and 'very tactical', says Torino’s Ola Aina

wing-back Ola Aina is impressed by the quality of football he has seen in , describing it as an experience that has surpassed his expectation.

The international moved to Torino on a season-long loan last summer in search of regular first-team football.

Aina’s versatility means he has featured predominantly as a wing-back in Mazzarri’s 3-5-2 formation this season with 27 games to his belt, including 20 starts.

Following his temporary spell at last campaign, the Super Eagles defender opened up on his maiden adventure outside of .

“The football here is really good, very different. You may not know every side as well as or , but all of these sides have good players that challenge you," Aina told the Independent.

“The football is very tactical. Everyone seems to think Italian football is slow and boring, just passing. But it’s not like that at all. There's so much that I didn't expect, and the football is really good.”

Aina has been at since his teenage years and currently has two years left on his contract with Blues.

When quizzed whether he would consider the option to remain with Torino, he said; “Why not?

“It’s a good fanbase. It’s a very cultured club. You can tell by the fans and how everything is run here. It’s a nice place to be and I am very happy right now.”

On Sunday, the 22-year-old was introduced as an 87th-minute substitute for Tomas Rincon as the Bulls defeated 2-0 in a Serie A fixture.

Aina will be looking forward to play a part for Nigeria at the 2019 in .

The Super Eagles have been paired against Guinea and debutants Madagascar and Burundi in Group B.