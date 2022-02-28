Italian fifth division team Biellese wore yellow and blue kits reading 'Ukraine Free' kit to show support amid the ongoing events in the country.

The club are one of many to express support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion as they took the field on Sunday in an eventual 1-0 win at home against Alicese Orizzonti.

Biellese abandoned their traditional white and black colours for the day, donning a uniform featuring the blue and yellow of Ukraine with shirts spelling out 'Ukraine Free'.

Campionato Eccellenza La Biellese colori sociali Bianconeri 🆄🅺🆁🅰🅸🅽🅴 🅵🆁🅴🅴 🇺🇦♥️

La Biellese oggi in campo per l’Ucraina e per la Pace. Durante la partita contro l’Alicese, la Prima Squadra ha indossato una speciale divisa gialloblù, i colori del popolo ucraino.#Peace pic.twitter.com/sQdsT76tRG — Tony Filoni (@TonyFiloni) February 27, 2022

