'It will be a perfect match' – New signing Partey tipped to fit Arsenal style

Ex-Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah believes his compatriot will fit in perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s squad following his move from Atletico Madrid

Kwesi Appiah has backed Thomas Partey to suit Mikel Arteta’s style following his £45 million (€50m/$58m) move from side .

completed a late raid for the international on transfer deadline day to beef up their midfield.

The ex- , Reading and AFC Wimbledon striker expects the 27-year-old to thrive at the Emirates Stadium, owing to his ability to use the ball in central areas.

"Under [Mikel] Arteta they [Arsenal] are playing a lot of ball possession and playing out from the back and that will really suit his style because he is very comfortable on the ball," Appiah told BBC Sport.

"Obviously playing in is a very technical league as well so there is a lot of ball possession and passes being made so it will suit him very well.

"The top teams in play that way as well so you are looking at a player who is going to fit in quite easily.

"You look at and the way [Bruno] Fernandes and the way he has taken the Premier League on so I see it as being a similar transition for Thomas.

"He has got that quality and style of play that Arsenal are looking to play so it will be a perfect match."

Appiah, who featured for the Black Stars at the 2015 as they finished runners-up to Cote d’Ivoire, also has no misgivings the former Real Mallorca and Almeria man will fit into the Gunners’ dressing room as well.

"He is a very nice guy down-to-earth and he is confident guy he speaks well he will get on well with the players," he continued.

"There some personalities there [at Arsenal] that will match his energy and playfulness as well so I am sure he will fit in very well in the dressing room and be one of the leaders amongst the players as well."

Partey enjoyed success under manager Diego Simeone at Metropolitano Stadium, winning the Uefa in the 2017-18 season and also the Uefa Super Cup in 2018.

He is likely to make his bow when the Gunners face on October 17 at the Etihad Stadium.