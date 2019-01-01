'It wasn't our best game' – Tuchel unimpressed with PSG's 5-1 rout of Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain scored five goals in their Ligue 1 victory but head coach Thomas Tuchel was still not completely satisfied.

Thomas Tuchel said were not at their best, despite Wednesday's crushing victory against .

PSG ran riot in a 5-1 rout at home to Montpellier in Paris, where the French champions extended their lead atop the table to 15 points.

Angel Di Maria's stunning free-kick was the pick of the lot for PSG, with Kylian Mbappe, Layvin Kurzawa and Christopher Nkunku also on target, while Hilton turned the ball into his own net.

Despite the comprehensive win in the French capital, PSG head coach Tuchel was not completely satisfied post-game.

"We found more space in attack and made it hard for Montpellier to run with the ball," Tuchel told reporters.

"It was a question of patience and of quality. A little bit of luck too. But we pressed well, we scored two goals in the game and then we had a lot of chances.

"We were a little careless defensively. Honestly, it wasn't our best game. We weren't aggressive enough, not close enough to the ball.

"But we were dangerous in attack and the victory is well deserved."

Meanwhile, Montpellier boss Michel Der Zakarian added: "When you do not finish the actions, they punish you, they are talented players. We should have led the game.

"We do not fight in the same category as PSG but it is painful to concede five."

The win ran PSG’s point total to 65 in Ligue 1 after just 24 games, the second-best tally in the history of the league behind only the Paris outfit’s output in the 2015-16 campaign.

The club have lost just one of their last 55 home matches in league play and have lost just once in their last 17 outings against Montpellier.

PSG sit 15 points clear at the top of the league and will be looking to extend that lead with a win over on Saturday.

They’re also alive and well in the Champion League, holding a 2-0 lead over ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie in Paris on March 6.