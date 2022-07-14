'It was difficult to pee!' - Hulk describes nightmare experience at Maracana

The Brazilian was forced to stay at the ground and digest a 2-0 loss to Flamengo far longer than he would have hoped

Atletico Mineiro forward Hulk has described his nightmare experience at the Maracana following his club's Copa do Brasil exit as he was left struggling to urinate for an anti-doping test due to dehydration. The 35-year-old has claimed that he shed six pounds during Atletico's 2-0 defeat to Flamengo - which saw them lose the round of 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Hulk was called in for a random drugs test after the game, and says he missed the departure of the team bus because it took him so long to replenish the fluid his body had lost over the course of the 90 minutes.

Hulk: I drank 30 litres of water!

According to reports, Hulk did not leave the Maracana until 3:50 am and had to travel back to to Belo Horizonte in a private jet.

"Since I arrived at Atltico, that was the game in which I was most dehydrated. I lost six kilos today," the Brazilian told Globo Esporte on his way out of the stadium.

"It was tiring [doping control]. I was tired. I started [the game] with 97 kg, finished with 91 kg. I fell on anti-doping. I stayed there for four hours, drank 30 litres of water.

"But it was difficult to urinate. It worked. Now it's time to go home."

Article continues below

How has Hulk performed for Atletico in 2022?

Hulk has hit 20 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Atletico to date in their latest campaign, including seven in the Brazilian Serie A to help them challenge for the title.

The former Porto and Zenit St Petersburg star has also played a key role in Atletico's progression to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals - with the first leg of their tie against Palmeiras due to take place on August 4.

Further reading