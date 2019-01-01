'It was an obvious foul but with VAR it is not a clear foul' - Klopp unhappy with Man Utd's goal against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford's hotly contested first-half goal was allowed after a video assistant referee check for a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp slated the performance of VAR after watching his side lose their 100 per cent start to the season in a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's hotly contested first-half goal, allowed after a video assistant referee check for a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi, had given United the lead against the league leaders, before Adam Lallana’s late strike salvaged a draw.

Two dropped points mean the Reds’ lead over at the summit is cut to six points, as well as denying Klopp’s side the chance to make it 18 consecutive league wins.

And the manager said afterwards that the intervention of VAR on Rashford’s goal led to an erroneous call being made that cost his side their perfect start.

"We were good enough for a point,” he told BBC Sport. “We gave Man Utd an opportunity to play the way they wanted to play with five at the back etc. They were hardworking. Our orientation wasn't good enough. We felt under pressure when we weren't and could have turned inside at some opportunities.

"The first goal I think everyone can agree it was a foul but with VAR it is not a clear foul. That is the situation. We didn't lose but it was an obvious foul. There was clear contact and Divock Origi goes down.

“They carried on and counterattacked. Yes, there is contact, I'm sure they said that but it is not a 'clear foul?' That doesn't work. That's just not how it should be.

"Then we got a disallowed goal. I didn't see it back but it was probably handball but everything just seemed to go against us. We changed a little bit our formation and had these moments.

“Then we scored the goal and was in charge of the game. The stadium was silent and people probably thought Liverpool would score but we take the point and move on.”

Article continues below

Klopp now has to prepare his side for Wednesday’s trip to to face , and the manager will be hoping for a more straightforward assignment than last time out, a topsy-turvy 4-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg.

"We always play against the wall,” said Klopp. “We need to do better but it is how it is. I don't think Man Utd can play like this if the other team doesn't have the ball as much.

"We play very often against a team like this. Maybe we can do better. One point is completely fine. We carry on."