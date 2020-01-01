'It was all sh*t' - Valencia's Gabriel Paulista furious after Getafe humbling

The former Arsenal defender and his side were badly beaten in La Liga, days after a shock quarter-final exit from the Copa del Rey

Gabriel Paulista said were “sh*t all over” the pitch in their heavy 3-0 defeat at on Saturday.

Albert Celades’ side could have gone third in with a win but a double from Jorge Molina, plus a late goal from Jaime Mata, meant it was Getafe who finished the day just behind and .

January signing Alessandro Florenzi was also sent off for Valencia, who will next host on Friday in a crucial match in the race for the top four.

More teams

After a stoppage-time defeat to Granada in the quarter-finals of the , the Getafe result rounded off a nightmare week for the club.

“I want to say something but I can’t,” former defender Gabriel told Movistar+.

“Everything has gone wrong. Going out of the cup against Granada was very hard, and today it was a game we could win and it was sh*t all over.

“We have a week to recover and be strong again. We have to win at Atletico Madrid.

“We have to change our attitude, play like men on the field and fight – respecting the opponent and being more forceful in every aspect of the game.

“There are important players missing but that cannot be an excuse for us. Those of us who are fit to play have to work and be stronger, from the goalkeeper to Maxi [Gomez, the striker].

“At home we are strong, but if we play like that we will lose. I congratulate Getafe.”

Getafe, surprise contenders for a spot this season, dominated the game pretty much from the first whistle with 37-year-old Molina starring again.

They had 22 shots at goal to Valencia’s five, and 10 shots on target to Valencia’s zero.

Since their 2-0 win over Barcelona on January 25, Valencia’s form has taken a nosedive.

Article continues below

They needed penalties to beat third-division side Cultural Leonesa – who had already knocked out Atletico – in the Copa del Rey, and snuck past bottom-of-the-table with a 1-0 home win.

The Atletico game on Friday presents an opportunity to arrest their slide before it derails their season, with a return to European football just over the horizon.

After Atletico on Friday, Valencia travel to to face in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.