'It is time to step aside' – Ex-Real Madrid and Arsenal forward Julio Baptista announces retirement

The Brazilian, who had his best years at Sevilla, has called a halt to his playing career

Julio Baptista has announced his retirement at the age of 37, declaring his intention to "begin a new life" after his playing career.

The former international started out at Sao Paulo before heading to , where he played for – scoring 20 goals in the 2003-04 season – and .

Baptista helped reach the League Cup final during a loan stint in 2006-07, including an astonishing four-goal haul against in a 6-3 quarter-final win at Anfield.

There were also spells with and Malaga, as well as a return to his homeland with Cruzeiro in 2013, prior to joining in .

Last at CFR Cluj, Baptista made just two appearances for the Romanian club in 2018 and, via Twitter, confirmed on Thursday he is hanging up his boots.

"After more than 20 years in the football elite, it is time to step aside and announce that I have decided to end my career as a player," he wrote.

"I begin a new life, and I want to show my gratitude to all those who have made it possible for me to fulfill my dream. Thank you all."