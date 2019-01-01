'It doesn't annoy me’ - Ramos shrugs off Mourinho to Real Madrid rumours

The Blancos defender endured a high-profiled fractious relationship with the coach during his previous spell at Santiago Bernabeu over six years ago

Sergio Ramos insists he is not bothered by rumours that Jose Mourinho could be set to return as manager.

It has been reported that the Portuguese manager may be in line to replace Zinedine Zidane, should the current Real boss be sacked by the club’s hierarchy.

Los Blancos have endured a a mixed start to the season, although Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sevilla did move the 13-time European champions up to second in the Liga table behind leaders on goal difference alone.

Despite that, Zidane’s position as coach is still said to be under threat, causing speculation to grow surrounding the possibility of Mourinho returning to the club.

The former and boss spent three years in the Spanish capital before leaving in 2013, and during his time with Real he led them to a league title and success, despite facing the might of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

However, Mourinho was known to have a turbulent relationship with a number of the club’s then-key stars such as Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ramos.

Yet when asked about the possibility of a reunion with his former manager, Ramos denied there was any reason for concern.

“It doesn't annoy me that his name is linked, that's how it is,” the 33-year-old said after Madrid’s victory in .

"I don't have to say if it annoys me or not, that's the situation. Here, you lose a game and you have to change something. It's difficult, but that's the reality.”

Ramos was also quick to point out that Zidane is still the Real boss and appeared to downplay the severity of Los Blancos' indifferent start to the campaign.

Article continues below

“Everything that surrounds Real fills the newspaper covers and programmes and creates further speculation,” he told reporters.

"In my opinion, talking about another coach is showing disrespect to our trainer. In this respect, we have shown that despite recent results we are with Zizou.

"Now you must remain calm. We repeat that we want to maintain good work dynamics and doubt in Real Madrid at this stage of the season would be crazy. Therefore, calmness and faith in this team and this trainer.”