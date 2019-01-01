Ismaila Sarr: Watford give update on record signing ahead of Everton tie

The Senegal international will not be rushed into action after only arriving at Vicarage Road on Wednesday

coach Javi Gracia has admitted Ismaila Sarr ‘needs time to be ready’ before he can make his debut for the Hornets.

The forward joined the Vicarage Road outfit on a five-year deal for a reported club-record fee of £40 million from side this month.

Sarr was part of ’s silver-winning squad in the 2019 and only teamed up with Watford on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old winger has since joined the rest of the squad in training ahead of Hornets’ Premier League game against on Saturday

But the 49-year-old Spanish tactician has insisted the new recruit will not be rushed into action.

“He [Ismaila Sarr] needs time to be ready and after a time resting, he needs time to recover his best condition,” Gracia in a pre-match press conference.

“I expect he will be ready as quick as possible. I am sure he is going to help us this season. He has a lot of skills, good qualities to help us.

“He is a very good offensive player: he has speed and an offensive mentality as a winger and as a striker. I'm sure we will be stronger offensively with him.”

Sarr scored 13 goals last term for Rennes and will hope to hit the ground running in his debut Premier League season with Watford.