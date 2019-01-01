Ismaila Sarr scores again as Guingamp hold Rennes

The Senegal international notched his second consecutive goal but that was not enough to help the Red and Blacks to secure victory

Ismaila Sarr found the back of the net as were forced to a 1-1 stalemate by in a game at Roazhon Park on Sunday.

After scoring in their 2-2 draw against last time out, Sarr continued with his impressive form against Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side.

The 21-year-old attacker put the Red and Blacks in front in the 15th minute after he was set up by his compatriot Mbaye Niang.

Rennes suffered a setback after Gerzino Nyamsi was shown his second yellow card in the game and was subsequently sent off by referee Karim Abed in the 79th minute.

The visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage to launch a comeback with Alexandre Mendy scoring the all-important equaliser three minutes before time.

Sarr, who has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, was replaced in the 78th minute for Jakob Johansson.

Article continues below

With the stalemate, Rennes are placed 12th on the table with 46 points from 36 games.

Sarr will hope to make 's squad for the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Teranga Lions are in Group C alongside , and .