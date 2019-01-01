ISL: Tim Cahill likely to be out for the season

The Australian striker picked up an injury in the 0-0 draw against FC Goa earlier this week…

Jamshedpur FC have been dealt a body blow ahead of their crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie against ATK this Sunday.

Marquee signing Tim Cahill is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season after he injured his ring finger in their game against FC Goa on Monday.

The Australian forward is expected to undergo tests and could fly out in the coming days in order to fully recover. Cahill has scored two goals in 517 minutes of ISL action and his absence on and off the field will certainly be felt by the Men of Steel.

Jamshedpur are already without the services of winger Carlos Calvo, who shall sit out of their next two games owing to a suspension.

They also have striker Gourav Mukhi suspended which has further crippled their attacking options.

The Tata Group owned club are placed fifth on the ISL table with 20 points from 13 matches. Having missed out on a play-off berth last time around, the club are desperate to make the cut this season.

It is believed that Jamshedpur will look to sign a replacement for the 39-year-old striker in the coming days in order to strengthen their squad and give themselves the best possible chance of making it into the play-offs.