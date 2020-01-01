ISL Stat pack: Sergio Lobera - The coach with maximum wins, points and goals in the last three years
Three play-offs, one final and one Indian Super League (ISL) shield - Sergio Lobera had quite a time in India with FC Goa. The Gaurs have been the most dominant force in the league in the last three years. We take a look at some of the numbers behind Lobera's time at the club.
Here are the league-phase stats for Goa in the last three seasons.
|Parameter
|2019-20
|2018-19
|2017-18
|Total
|Games
|18
|18
|18
|54
|Won
|12
|10
|9
|31
|Drawn
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Lost
|3
|4
|6
|13
|Points
|39
|34
|30
|103
|Goals scored
|46
|36
|42
|124
|Goals conceded
|23
|29
|28
|80
|Big chances created
|54
|42
|48
|144
|Big chances missed
|2
|21
|18
|61
|Yellow cards
|35
|33
|36
|104
|Red cards
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Clean-sheets
|5
|8
|2
|15
|Possession
|57.60%
|58.90%
|60.40
|58.96%
|Accurate passes per game
|400
|433
|427
|420
|Accurate long passes per game
|27.6
|31.2
|31.6
|30.1
|Accurate crosses per game
|3.6
|4.8
|2.3
|3.6
|Shots per game
|11.5
|13.3
|13.3
|12.7
|Successful dribbles per game
|10.5
|7.8
|8.4
|8.9
|Tackles per game
|17.9
|17.8
|16.5
|17.4
|Interceptions per game
|9.1
|11.2
|11.6
|10.6
|Clearances per game
|17.3
|15.3
|15.6
|16.1
|Corners per game
|5.7
|5.9
|4.9
|5.5
|Fouls per game
|13.1
|10.6
|12.1
|11.9
|Penalty goals
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Penalties conceded
|0
|2
|2
|4
During this period, Goa won the most games in the league, alongside Bengaluru FC who also won 31 games. However, the Blues drew one game more and hence have 104 points in the same period. Goa rank second here.
However, given that Bengaluru had a change of coach after the 2017-18 season, Lobera is the coach with the most points in this period (94).
With 110 goals in three seasons, Lobera's Gaurs are the undisputed goal-scoring kings (after discounting the 14 goals Goa scored under Clifford Miranda towards the end of the league stages). Bengaluru (86) are second, the gap is clearly massive.
Goa have created the most chances in the same period (144). Yet again, the gap between the Gaurs and second-placed Bengaluru (105) is massive.
It comes as no surprise that Lobera's men topped the possession charts in all three seasons and have managed an average of 56.9 per cent in this period. Subsequently, they also boast of the maximum accurate passes.
Goa also topped the dribbling charts last season, thanks mainly to Hugo Boumous who averaged an impressive 4.2 successful dribbles per game.
The Gaurs entered the play-offs on all three occasions but failed to lift the trophy. They lost two Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 season and conceded the title to Bengaluru in the 2018-19 season.
Here are their numbers from the knockout games they played under Lobera:
*He was not the coach in the play-off games FC Goa played in the 2019-20 season.
|Parameter
|2018-19
|2017-18
|Total
|Games
|3
|2
|5
|Won
|1
|0
|1
|Drawn
|0
|1
|1
|Lost
|2
|1
|3
|Goals scored
|5
|1
|6
|Goals conceded
|3
|4
|7
|Clean-sheets
|0
|0
|0
Clearly, there's room for improvement in knockout football. The goals have arrived but the defence has been below par in these fixtures.
But there is no doubting his ability to steer his team to the top, while playing an attractive and effective brand of football.