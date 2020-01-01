ISL Transfer News: Puitea set to join Kerala Blasters

The 21-year-old has already terms to join the southern club…

have begun preparations for the 2020-21 (ISL) after roping in midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring, better known as Puitea, from , Goal can confirm.

The 21-year-old had an impressive debut season when NorthEast United reached the play-offs in 2018-19 season. This season however, the medio was injured for the majority of the campaign which turned out to be disappointing for the Highlanders.

He has previously played for DSK Shivajians and in the and was also voted the midfielder of the tournament in the Mizoram Premier League.

More teams

Kerala Blasters also had a poor season as they finished seventh on the ISL table. However, the club management are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure they are prepared in time for the next season, having already secured the services of several players.

Article continues below

They have already signed Albino Gomes and Prabsukhan Gill from Odisha FC and respectively after the poor performances from their goalkeepers this season.

Kerala have also managed to sign Tiri from Jamshedpur in order to further strengthen their defence. They have signed Rohit Kumar from Hyderabad FC to bolster their midfield as well.