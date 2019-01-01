ISL: NorthEast United rope in Lalengmawia from Indian Arrows

The 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup participant joins the Guwahati-based Indian Super League side...

(ISL) outfit have secured the services of Lalengmawia from for the 2019-20 season.



The 18-year-old midfielder will get his first taste of ISL football after making 13 appearances over the course of two seasons with the Arrows in the .



Lalengmawia was a member of 's squad for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup. He came on from the bench twice against USA and as crashed out of the group stage.



He was then drafted into the All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows for the 2017-18 season. In the first season, he was used only twice by then coach Luis Norton de Matos.



In the 2018-19 season, Lalengmawia found more minutes after Floyd Pinto took over the team of youngsters. He made 11 starts and also scored one goal in the campaign.



The right-footed Lalengmawia can also play on the wing but has been deployed as a deep-lying playmaker this season. He is the first signing for the Highlanders ahead of the 2019-20 season.



NorthEast United have been already dealt a transfer blow with their best Indian player, Rowllin Borges departing for . The club is also on the lookout for a new head coach with Eelco Schattorie jumping camps to earlier this week.



The Guwahati-based side achieved their best-ever ISL finish in 2018-19 when the team reached the playoffs for the first time in five editions.