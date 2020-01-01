ISL: Mumbai City FC complete Hugo Boumous transfer from FC Goa

The Mumbaikars paid a record transfer fee to sign the French-Moroccan...

(ISL) outfit FC have announced that they have completed the signing of Hugo Boumous from on a two-deal deal.

Although the club mentioned "an undisclosed fee" in their statement, Goal had reported in mid-September that the Islanders activated the player's release clause for which they had to shell out ₹1.6 crores to the Goan side. He previously was contracted with Goa until 2021.

The 25-year-old who, who had joined FC Goa in January 2018, had a splendid three years under Sergio Lobera who he shall reunite with at Mumbai. He previously played under the Spaniard at Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan before coming to particularly had an excellent 2019-20 season with Goa, including bagging the ISL Golden Ball with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances.

Commenting on his move, Hugo Boumous stated, "It is a huge honour for me to be joining a club like Mumbai City. It is no secret that I have had a very successful working relationship with coach Sergio Lobera. He knows how to bring out the best in me and I am delighted to be joining him and my new teammates at this ambitious club. I had a great last season but I want to get better and I want to win trophies.

"I have, of course, followed Mumbai City during my time in . There were options to go to some other places both, in India and abroad, but with the project here and City Football Group’s involvement with the club, I knew this is the right move for me. I have big ambitions for myself, and there is no better place to achieve those than Mumbai City. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team’s success in the coming years."

Mumbai City head coach, Sergio Lobera, has also hinted to build a strong side with Boumous playing a crutial role. "Hugo is one of the finest footballers to have played in India. His numbers and his accolades speak volumes about what he can bring to our team. I have worked with Hugo in the past he has immense experience and guile for his age. I am glad we could bring him to Mumbai City and I am expecting him to play a crucial part in us achieving our collective ambitions."

With the City Football Group (CFG) completing formalities of the take over of Mumbai City FC, the club has recently announced the signings of coach Lobera and players Mandar Rao Dessai, Ayush Chhikara, Vikram Partap Singh and Farukh Choudhary.