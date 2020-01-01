Subhash Bhowmick - Antonio Habas tactically outclassed Robbie Fowler in second half

The East Bengal legend was not surprised with the outcome of the first Kolkata derby of the season…

won the bragging rights in the first-ever Kolkata derby in the (ISL) as they downed 2-0 with goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh.

East Bengal, under Robbie Fowler’s tutelage, started the match on a positive note and were dictating the proceedings in the first half. However, Antonio Habas' side came back strongly after the break and scored two crucial goals.

Former East Bengal coach and legendary Indian footballer Subhash Bhowmick was not surprised by the outcome of the derby and hailed ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas for being shrewd in his tactics.

“This was predictable,” Bhowmick told Goal. “I knew East Bengal would start aggressively because they are unknown but (Antonio) Habas is tactically and defensively a very disciplined coach. East Bengal played well in the first 20 minutes but failed to make any impact thereafter.

“He watched the first half and then went for the kill in the second half. The second goal was pathetic. It was a great example of counter-attack but neither Narayan (Das) made any effort nor did any central defender come to his rescue. The second half belonged to Habas who tactically outclassed (Robbie) Fowler.”

ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to concede a goal after 180 minutes of football in the ISL this season and Bhowmick believes that the Mariners’ backline will continue to perform in a similar manner throughout the campaign.

“Their defence will not concede for many minutes. They have Habas as a coach who is defensively astute,” said the ASEAN Championship winning coach.

Bhowmick was in awe of ATK Mohun Bagan star striker Roy Krishna, who has scored two goals in the first two matches.

“Roy Krishna is a perfect poacher. That is how poachers function, they score from any small opportunity they get in front of the goal. Robbie Fowler himself was a poacher and so he knows,” said the former striker.