ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez Umpierrez

The 32-year-old former Las Palmas defensive midfielder has joined Kerala Blasters...

(ISL) side rope in Spanish defensive midfielder Vicente Gomez Umpierrez.

The 32-year-old midfielder had last played for Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division.

A youth product of Las Palmas based club Huracan, he started his professional career in 2007 with his boyhood club. After spending two seasons there, he had moved to Las Palmas' 'C' side in the Tercera Division before being promoted to their main team in 2010.

He went on to represent Las Palmas for eight seasons in a row before joining Deportivo in 2018. He had played in the from 2015 to 2018.

Vicente Gomez becomes the third confirmed foreign player of Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. Earlier Kerala Blasters had signed Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Pereyra and had retained Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha from last season.