ISL: Kerala Blasters all set to sign Nishu Kumar

Nishu Kumar has impressed for Bengaluru FC this season but is set to leave for their rivals...

After five seasons with , full-back Nishu Kumar is set to leave the club to join rivals next season, Goal can confirm.

The 22-year-old left-back had offers from multiple clubs including Bengaluru FC but he finally opted to jump ship and sign for the Kochi-based club.

Nishu joined the Blues in 2015 and enjoyed five successful seasons in the and ISL. After proving to be a reliable back-up option in the first three years, the youngster stepped up to the level of first-team and has been playing regularly in the last two seasons under Carles Cuadrat. He has started 36 matches in the last two campaigns in ISL and has scored two goals as a left-back.

More teams

Nishu Kumar has the experience of playing in the for Bengaluru FC and recently made his debut for the Indian national team. As a youngster with huge potential, the Uttar Pradesh-born footballer will be an asset for Blasters.

Nishu is also known for having a penchant for long rangers. He has already scored one such blinder in Bengaluru's 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC earlier this season.

Nishu's ability to play as a full-back on either flank and also as a winger should be a boost for the Men in Yellow.

As per Goal sources, the youngster has already signed the contract with the Kochi-based club and the deal should be announced in the next few days.

Kerala Blasters have been active in the transfer market after a third consecutive season without playoff qualification. They have strengthened their defence with the addition of Tiri and has already roped in several Indian players for next season.