ISL: Kerala Blasters owner Nimmagadda Prasad reaffirms the club's commitment to fans

Kerala Blasters owner Nimmagadda Prasad credited the Reliance Group for their contribution towards football in India...

owner Nimmagadda Prasad believes that the club's new five-year sponsorship deal with Jain Deemed-to-be University is a clear indication of their long-term vision.

Speaking at an event for the announcement of the new association, Prasad quashed rumours about the club shutting down as a result of financial losses. He said, "This deal answers a lot of questions. There is news going around that we are shutting down. That is absolutely false, we are putting more money. This partnership should answer, that for five years, we are there. You don't have to worry about anything."

He further explained, "It can go all wrong if we have a one-year plan. We wanted to do it for five years or ten years, we wanted to set up academies. My dream is to construct the first soccer stadium in the country. That is my dream. I hope I can fulfil my dream, it can take three of five years, but I hope we will be able to construct our own stadium."

There have been a lot of football clubs in that have had to shut shop due to financial issues. Kerala Blasters CEO believes that the people-in-charge in running the club has to stay focused.

"Many teams have shut down in the past (in Indian football). What is good is that today, we are talking about building a (long-term) partnership. We need to stay focused on what we are trying to achieve, in growing talent for the country."

Prasad credited Reliance Group's involvement in Indian football and also said that the club is learning from their experience.

"Every crisis is an opportunity. It is an evolving system. Hiccups will be there anywhere. Then we slowly learn from the experience. Here, we are learning, with great support from the Reliance Group. They have taken the responsibility of football on their shoulders."

"Our national team is beginning to do well. Big companies also go to a financial crisis. It is all a process, we all have to remain patient."

Prasad also reaffirmed the club's commitment to its fans. The attendance figures have dwindled in Kochi but he hopes to regain the faith of the supporters.

"We are living in a world that measures anything based on performance. They (fans) support the team when they play very good football. I must confess, the team didn't play good football in the second half of the season. Our commitment to the fans remains intact. We have not regressed from our philosophy of building this team through the grassroots. Every season is (a new) hope."