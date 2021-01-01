Ishfaq Ahmed: Kerala Blasters have only two clean sheets because other teams want to score

The Kerala Blasters assistant feels that goalkeeper Albino Gomes and forward Rahul KP deserve a national team call-up

will be missing head coach Kibu Vicuna and a bunch of players for their 2020-21 (ISL) tie against Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

Vicuna, Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP are set to miss the game due to suspensions, while Jordan Murray is ruled out injured. However, assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed feels that the team has enough squad depth to overcome the challenge.

"We know that we won't have some players and unfortunately Kibu is not available for this match but we have some players coming back from injuries. We have a good depth in the squad and a positive attitude to go for three points," he said.

More teams

"Any team, when they miss their important players, they have problems. So do we, but the good thing is, we are responding well. Rahul has been asked to play as a striker and he has scored goals," he added as the young striker helped the Tuskers to a 1-1 draw against a 10-man .

"I think when we analyse the game on TV, we see things differently. We had clear cut chances to score against them (Goa) and even if it looked like they were dominating in the first half we had one on one situations. It's more like two points lost. Sometimes it doesn't matter if you don't play attractive football. Hopefully, in the coming fixtures, we will perform much better," Ahmed mentioned.

Gary Hooper has scored just twice in 11 appearances but the Indian coach explained that the club has given the striker a different role.

"As per the instructions, he's playing as a number 10 and you must have seen a huge difference [since]. He has created a lot of chances. We had a word with him and he understands football. He plays more for the team than trying to score himself. I don't think he lacks confidence. He has a contribution of five to six goals, directly or indirectly, which is good for the team."

Pointed that Kerala Blasters have produced just the two clean sheets this season, both of which have come in the earlier half of the season, Ahmed is hopeful for that number to improve.

"We have only two clean sheets and the reason for it is, other teams also play football and they want to score. We know that we didn't have a good start but we have been playing better football now.

"It's a goal for the team and the goalkeeper (Albino Gomes) to keep more clean sheets that can help you win championships. Albino is up there doing his job and hopefully, the whole team will support him and the team will keep more clean sheets.

The former and midfielder went on to suggest that coach Igor Stimac could well offer a national team call up to back Kerala's Albino Gomes and Rahul KP.

"The club has different ambitions and goals. The national team has different strategies. As per the club, Albino is doing great whether he gets a call-up or not. He has all the attributes to be a good goalkeeper, he's been the top shot-stopper (three penalties saved so far this season) until now. I believe whoever performs well, should get a call-up, even if he's a new boy. If later on they get dropped also, it depends on what the coach wants.

"We are one of the teams who are playing with an Indian striker. It shows how coaches are confident in Indian strikers also, like how Rahul is also grabbing his chance with both hands. If the national team coach (Stimac) is watching, I think Rahul can be there. He has speed and strength. Even though it seems like he's not very tall, he can outjump any defender in the league. I think he's a great prospect for the senior national team."