ISL: Jamshedpur FC set to sign Jitendra Singh and Narender Gahlot

The Indian Arrows pair have found home in the Indian Super League...

(ISL) club are set to wrap up deals for players Jitendra Singh and Narender Gahlot, Goal can confirm.

With 14 appearances in the this season, centre-back Jitendra Singh has been a mainstay in Floyd Pinto's Indian Arrows. The 17-year-old held the record of being the youngest goalscorer in I-League before Rohit Danu broke it in January earlier this year.

Narender Gahlot, who also plays in the centre of defence, has made 10 appearances for Indian Arrows in the 2018-19 season. The 18-year-old attended Chandigarh Football Academy in 2015 and played for Sports Authority of (SAI) football team before going on to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 which was held in .

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, finished fifth in the ISL, two points short of the final playoff spot. They recently announced the signing of winger Keegan Pereira and also renewed contracts of Augustin Fernandes and Robin Gurung.

The potential addition of young legs to their backline is expected to strengthen their options for next season as they chase their first playoff entry since joining the league.