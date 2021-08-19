ISL: Hernan Santana set to join NorthEast United 

The Spanish defensive midfielder was a regular for Mumbai City FC in the previous edition of ISL

Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana is likely to join NorthEast United FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 30-year-old had joined Mumbai City FC on a one-year loan deal from Sporting Gijon. However, his contract ended with Gijon ended earlier this summer and he is expected to join the Highlanders as a free agent.

He was an instrumental figure in Sergio Lobera's team and played 19 matches, accruing 1581 minutes during the course of the season. He also scored two goals, each against East Bengal and Chennaiyin respectively. He had a passing accuracy of 87.99 per cent and averaged over 50 passes a game. Not only did he play as a defensive midfielder, but also filled in as a centre-back for Mumbai City FC.

Santana, who came through the ranks of Spanish club Las Palmas, was an integral part of the Canaries for the better part of the last decade. From 2011-2018, he played for Las Palmas in the Segunda division and the La Liga. He helped them gain promotion to the La Liga after 13 years in the 2014-15 season, making 36 appearances in that campaign. He made his La Liga debut against Atletico Madrid and has even scored against Real Madrid once. In 2018, he joined Sporting Gijon and thereafter, came to India to try his luck in ISL.

The Highlanders reached the semifinals last season after a stellar run under interim manager Khalid Jamil. They went unbeaten for 10 consecutive matches to finish third on the table with 33 points from 20 matches. However, they were beaten by ATK Mohun Bagan in the last four with an aggregate score of 3-2.